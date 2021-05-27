Violent Farmer Protesters On 26 January Wanted To Capture Red Fort And Make It New Protest Site

The Delhi Police in its chargesheet has claimed that violent farmer protesters had hatched a conspiracy to try and capture the Red Fort and turn it into their new protest site, India Today has reported.

The chargesheet claims that the attack on the Red Fort was part of a well-planned conspiracy to make it the new site for farmer protests against the farm reforms. The cops have claimed that Republic Day was chosen as the day of the protests to embarrass the centre.

In unprecedented violence on 26 January the farmer protesters had forcibly entered the Red Fort, tried to pull down one of its gates, attacked cops and even furled a Sikh flag. This violence shocked many, who called for strict action against those desecrating a national monument in such a manner on Republic Day.

The Delhi Police has lodged FIRs under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and IPC Section 124A (sedition) to investigate the conspiracy behind unfurling of the Nishan Sahib and other flags at the Red Fort on 26th January