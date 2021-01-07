Violence at US Capitol Hill; Farmers take out tractor rally amid talks with Centre | Top News

Here are the top headlines of the hour:

1. Chaos, mayhem and siege at the American seat of power. Hundreds of pro-Trump supporters took on US Capitol Hill to protest transfer of power. Four people have died in the clashes.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams unlawful protest in Washington DC; calls for a peaceful transfer of power in America. He says, 'Democratic process can't be subverted'

3. A riot in Washington, a row in Delhi. Opposition slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet on US Capitol and the opposition claimed that he should put his house in order and speak about the Kisans.

4. Unhappy with Centre's response over demand of repealing the laws; Kisan's take out a tractor rally today. Massive security deployment in place across the national capital.

5. Budaun gangrape and murder sparks police blame game. Main accused yet to be nabbed. Opposition slams police dereliction.

6. President and former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital last week after suffering a 'mild cardiac arrest' by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), was discharged on Thursday morning.