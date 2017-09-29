Vinicius Jr. not to play FIFA U-17 World Cup

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Brazil U-17 football team star Vinicius Junior will not be a part of the team squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Team Media Officer confirmed on Saturday.

"It is confirmed Vinicius Junior will not travel to India for the U-17 World Cup," the Gregório Fernandes told IANS when contacted over phone.

The 17-year-old Brazil football club Flamengo forward was earlier slated to land here on Saturday.

The Brazilian who has already signed a contract with Champions League holders Real Madrid helped his side win the Under-17 South American Championship scoring seven goals and was also named as the tournament's best player.

--IANS

sam/ahm/