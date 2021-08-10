Vinesh Refused to Stay in Games Village, Temporarily Suspended by WFI: Reports

Vinesh Phogat went into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as one of India's medal favourites but was defeated in the quarter-finals and now, on her return to India, things are getting tough for the wrestling star as she has been provisionally suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India.

The action by the sport's governing body has been taken after Vinesh reportedly refused to stay with the rest of the Indian women's wrestling contingent at the Games Village and also refused to wear a wrestling singlet with the team's sponsor's logo. She instead was seen competing in a singlet with her personal sponsor, Nike's logo.

“This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can’t compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision,” a WFI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The federation has reportedly given Vinesh till 16 August to reply to their notice where she has been reprimanded on three counts.

Vinesh during her quarter-final bout against Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya Tiako at the Tokyo Olympics.

Before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh had taken on the IOA and the wrestling federation after she was not allowed to have a physio with her during the games. A newspaper article claimed she had made a last-minute request for her physio's accreditation, which she shared and clearly stated that the request had been made much earlier.

'Is it a crime to ask for one Physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/ Staff? Where is the balance?' Vinesh had also asked in her Tweet. A question that holds merit specially since other medal favourites like PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra got to travel with a two-member support staff that included a coach and a physio.

PTI has quoted the WFI as having said that Vinesh refused to stay with the rest of the Indian wrestlers at the Games Village.

"She did not train with any of the Indian wrestlers. It appeared as if she had come with the Hungary team and had nothing to do with the Indian contingent.

"One day her timing clashed with the training timings of the Indian girls and she chose not to train at the same arena with them," the official told PTI.

