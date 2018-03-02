Vinesh Phogat bags wins at Asian Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat settled for silver in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships as she lost the tough-fought title clash in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. Phogat lost to Chinese wrestler Chun Lei by a narrow margin of 3-2 in women final of the 50kg category (freestyle). She defeated Korean, Kazak, and Japanese wrestlers on her journey to win silver. The 23-year-old came into the final after defeating Japan's Yuki Irie after the scores were tied 4-4. Meanwhile, another female wrestler Sangeeta secured a bronze medal in 59kg weight category after losing to Um Jieun of Korea Republic 9-4. This takes India's medal tally to four in the tournament after Greco-Roman wrestlers Harpreet Singh and Rajender Kumar clinched bronze earlier. This is also Phogat's second consecutive silver of the event, following her last year's podium finish at home on her comeback from a major knee injury.