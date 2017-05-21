Vinales wins French motorcycle Grand Prix

Le Mans (France), May 21 (IANS) Spanish Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales won the French motorcycle Grand Prix here on Sunday.

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M 1) took second place and Spaniard Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) came in third, reports Efe.

The 22-year-old Viñales finished with a time of 43:29.793, averaging 161.6 kph (about 100 mph).

Vinales is now on top of the riders' standings with 85 points and a 17-point lead over Pedrosa who mounted a furious comeback at Le Mans but fell short.

Pedrosa has 68 points, while Yamaha's Valentino Rossi is in third place in the standings with 62 points.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, of Spain, is in fourth place, with 58 points, while Zarco is in fifth place, with 55 points.

--IANS

gau/dg