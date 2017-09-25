Villarreal sack coach Escriba after poor start to season

Castellon, (Spain), Sep 25 (IANS) Villarreal have terminated the contract of chief coach Fran Escriba, the Spanish football club announced on Monday.

The dismissal came after the team's poor start this season, with the Yellow Submarines managing only 2 wins and a draw, having succumbed to defeat on three occasions, reports Efe.

The La Liga side confirmed the dismissal of the 52-year-old Spanish coach in a statement released on its official website.

"Villarreal CF has decided to terminate Fran Escriba's contract as First Team Manager," the statement said.

The decision has been taken after Sunday's 0-4 La Liga defeat against Getafe.

"The club would like to thank the Manager, Assistant Manager, Josep Alcacer, and Fitness Coach, Jose Mascaros, for their hard work and dedication since they took charge of the Yellow Submarine last season and would like to wish them the best in their future careers," the statement continued.

Villarreal's training session, which was scheduled for Monday morning, was postponed to this evening, while the Spanish club pointed out that the new coach of the team will be announced "shortly".

Villarreal are set to face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League group stage on September 28.

--IANS

pur/bg