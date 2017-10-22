Villarreal rout Las Palmas in La Liga

Villarreal (Spain), Oct 22 (IANS) Spanish football club Villarreal hammered Las Palmas 4-0 in the La Liga ninth round on Sunday.

Cedric Bakambu broke the scoreless deadlock three minutes into the second half to pave the way for a big win over the visitors, reports Efe.

Mario Gaspar doubled the score for Villarreal in the 65th minute, while Ximo Navarro added to Las Palmas woes with an own goal two minutes later.

Nicola Sansone sealed the 4-0 victory in the last gasp for Villarreal, which provisionally jumped to the fifth spot in the standings with 16 points pending the results of other matches in the same round.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, was handed its seventh defeat and the fifth in a row, now holding the 18th position with six points.

