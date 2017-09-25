Villarreal appoint Calleja as new coach: Sources

Castellon, (Spain), Sep 25 (IANS) Villarreal have appointed Javier Calleja as head coach following the dismissal of Fran Escriba, whose contract was terminated earlier on Monday, club sources said.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who coached Villarreal B, will lead the Yellow Submarine until the end of the season, reports Efe.

He played for Villarreal during the 1999/2000 and 2005/2006 seasons.

Calleja will lead a training session at the club on Monday evening and will then be presented as the new coach.

Earlier on Monday, Villarreal announced the dismissal of Escriba, 52, his assistant Josep Alcacer and fitness coach Jose Mascaros following Sunday's La Liga 0-4 defeat by Getafe.

"Villarreal CF had decided to terminate Fran Escriba's contract as First Team Manager," said a statement on the club's website.

The dismissal came after the team's poor start to the season, with the Yellow Submarine managing only two wins and a draw, having succumbed to defeat on three occasions.

Villarreal are set to face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League group stage on September 28.

--IANS

