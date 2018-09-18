'Village Rockstars' to release on September 28

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) After winning the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards, Rima Das' directorial "Village Rockstars", an Assamese movie, will release across India on September 28.

The film, which had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018, has been screened in more than 70 international and national film festivals and won 44 awards, including four National Awards.

Excited about the release, Das said in a statement: "After travelling to many film festivals across the world and winning hearts, I am so delighted that the exciting journey of 'Village Rockstars' has come to its final stage when we prepare with nervous anticipation and hope to present the film to the audiences in our homeland."

Set in Das' own village Chhaygaon in Assam, "Village Rockstars" is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life.

--IANS

