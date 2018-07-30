'Village Rockstars', 'Newton' win at 3rd BRICS Film Festival

Durban, July 30 (IANS) Amit Masurkar's "Newton" won the Best Film and Rima Das's "Village Rockstars" bagged two awards at the third edition of the BRICS Film Festival here.

The Best Actress honour went to Bhanita Das for "Village Rockstars", which got a Special Jury Award, PIB said in a statement.

The festival screened four Indian Films -- "Newton" and "Village Rockstars" in the competition section, and Sandeep Pampally's "Sinjar" and Jayara's "Bhanayakam" in the non-competition section.

BRICS Film Festival took place here along with the International Durban Film Festival from July 22-27.

The last day of the festival was celebrated as India Country Day, followed by the awards and closing ceremony.

The film gala is aimed at celebrating world-class film productions from the BRICS nations with the objective of inspiring more collaboration from these nations.

