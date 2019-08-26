Village girl from J-K's Rajouri cracks AIIMS entrance

In a major first, Irmm Shamim, a resident of Dhanore village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) has cracked the entrance exam of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), despite living in an environment which is not conducive to studies. Shamim said she never thought of qualifying for the AIIMS exam, but was sure of getting good results of her hard work. Shamim gave out a message to other youngsters that nothing is impossible, and one only needs hard work to achieve their goals.