Vikas Verma to play Seleucus Nicator in 'Porus'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Vikas Verma, who did a negative role in the film "Mom", will play Seleucus Nicator, the trusted general of Alexander the Great, in the TV show "Porus".

"I had played historical characters in 2009, but this time I am excited for this character. Seleucus Nicator is a ruthless warrior who is ambitious, sharp, powerful and cruel as well," Vikas, who featured in "Jhansi Ki Rani", said in a statement.

"He is a very stubborn leader who wants to win India. His use of political conspiracies and strategic warfare is mind-blowing and I am really excited to play this part," he added.

Asked about his preparations for the character, Vikas said: "I am a mimicry artiste and this time, I am going to play with my voice. I am going to modify my dialogues into a slow and husky voice, kind of similar to Amitabh Bachchanji in 'Sarkar Raj'. In other negative characters, I had to play myself but this time it is going to be different."

--IANS

