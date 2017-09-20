Vikas Dahiya to lead India A in Australian Hockey League

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Goalkeeper Vikas Dahiya will lead the 18-member India A men's hockey team while Amit Rohidas will serve as his deputy in the Australian Hockey League 2017, starting September 28 in Perth.

The team will feature the likes of goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Gurinder Singh, Anand Lakra, Baljit Singh and Vikramjit Singh in defence. Harjeet Singh, Ashish Kumar Topno, Hardik Singh, Santa Singh and Nilakanta Sharma will be the mainstays of the midfield. The forward line will be led by Armaan Qureshi who will be accompanied by Mohd Umar, Simranjit Singh, Affan Yousuf and Talwinder Singh.

This will be the second consecutive season that teams from India and New Zealand will feature in the Australian Hockey League. There will be 10 teams in the tournament including defending Champions Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, New Zealand and India A Team.

As the country's premier domestic hockey tournament, the Australian Hockey League sees a wide range of top class athletes - including players from the Kookaburras take to the field to compete for their home state or Territory.

"Playing at the Australian Hockey League (AHL) will be a great exposure for the team as it is one of the most competitive league events played. We hope the boys make the most of the opportunity they get while playing against some of the best players from Australia," said David John, Director, High Performance, Hockey India.

India have been placed in Pool B alongside Western Australia, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Australian Central Territory and will play their opening match of the tournament against Western Australia on September 29.

India A Team:Vikas Dahiya (Captain), Krishan B Pathak, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Gurinder Singh, Anand Lakra, Baljit Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Harjeet Singh, Ashish Kumar Topno, Hardik Singh, Santa Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Armaan Qureshi, Mohd Umar, Simranjit Singh, Affan Yousuf, Talwinder Singh. (ANI)