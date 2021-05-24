Vikal Vasal Named Global Tax Head for Grant Thornton International

In a first ever, Grant Thornton international, the world’s seventh largest and leading accounting firm has appointed an India-based partner to a global position.

Vikas Vasal, the National Tax Head for Grant Thornton Bharat has been promoted to the position of global tax head for Grant Thornton International.

Vasal has been associated with Grant Thornton since 2016 as the national managing partner, tax, prior to which he spent over 20 years with another firm in New Delhi, including a stint in New York.

With the pandemic restrictions in place, he will not be moving anytime soon but once travel restrictions are eased, he will relocate to London to work out of the company’s headquarters.

"I look forward to bringing my experience from the dynamic Indian market to the benefit of the global organisation, including a renewed focus on tax technology and on global delivery." - Vikas Vasal on being appointed as the Global Tax Head at Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton Bharat has expressed their confidence in Vasal’s expertise and are optimistic of all the things he can bring to the global stage.

"Having been a part of the Grant Thornton network since its formation, we have always been at the forefront of helping the evolution of our global network and I am confident Vikas' appointment will further that contribution." - Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat (Twitter)

Grant Thornton took to Twitter to announce the appointment of Vikas Vasal. Peter Bodin, CEO of Grant Thornton International, believes that Vikas' expertise will lead to growth in international business.

