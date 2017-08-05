Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar live updates: Battlegrond Asia boxing score

5TH ROUND: Crosses give you the platform. The hooks do the damage. Both fighters are ready for everything. Taking the hit and giving back!

4TH ROUND: ACTION PACKED ! Vijender finally got back his moj a bit. The combinations are showing!

3RD ROUND: Vijender is holding back his flurry of punches. Although it looks a bit boring from the fan persective, from a technical point, the Indian is doing good so far. Staying calm and getting defensive. This surely is going the distance.

2ND ROUND: Zulpikar trying to be the aggressor, but Vijender is staying composed. And yes, the Indian is using his combo well....well timed and full of precision.

It's almost reminding of the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight to an extent!

1ST ROUND: Zulpikar going for body shots with the start, while Vijender has been testing the reach with his jab attempts.

The southpaw (Zulpikar) vs orthodox (Vijender) fight has always been tricky in boxing. Not too much action as yet. End of Round 1.

9:30 pm IST: The national anthems are done and the fighters are ready for ten rounds of action. Round-by-round updates coming. Stay hooked to this page!

9:25 pm IST: Zulpikar has made it to the ring...and he looks focussed as ever!

And now~ Vijender Singh makes it to the centre-stage amid the tunes of "Singh is King!"

9:20 pm IST: We are LIVE for the main event, ladies and gentlemen!

9:15 pm IST: The megastar Amitabh Bachchan has entered the house at NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

8:55 pm IST: READY FOR THE MAIN EVENT NOW???

8:50 pm IST: Aaaaand....Neeraj Goyat defends his WBC Asia Welterweight championship! #AndStill

That was the FIGHT OF THE NIGHT.

8:45 pm IST: Ladies and gentlemen, WHAT A BATTLE it has been between Allan Tanada and Neeraj Goyat. Belive it or not, the fight has entered the 12th round!!!!

We thought it would get over early on.

8:10 pm IST: Neeraj Goyat of India, meanwhile, is putting up a show here against a Filipino boxer. Whenever we talk Filipino and boxing, the veteran Manny Pacquiao indeed comes to our mind!

7:55 pm IST: It's been quite an eventful night so far for the Indian boxers in the undercard fights. Jitender Kumar has bagged a win and so has the veteran Akhil Kumar, who just made his pro boxing debut against an experienced Australian. Could you believe that?

7:50 pm IST: Hello and welcome to super Saturday in the world of pro boxing. India's Vijender Singh takes on China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in the main event of Battleground Asia, taking place in Mumbai.

This is me Sayantan who will take you through the full fight, that is less than an hour away from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates from IBTimes India.