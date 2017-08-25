Vijender Singh Shares Selfie With Floyd Mayweather on Twitter

Singh shared the selfie on his official Twitter account.

WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh on Friday shared a picture of himself with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Singh shared the selfie on his official Twitter account captioning “One and only @FloydMayweather ”

Mayweather will face Conor McGregor in a match touted as the biggest boxing clash. The bout will be scheduled for 12 rounds at the junior middleweight limit of 154lbs with 10-ounce gloves and the fight will be televised on pay-per-view on Showtime and will gross tens of millions of dollars.

The hotly debated boxing match will mark the first time that a current UFC champion challenges a boxer in a boxing match.

Singh on the other hand, had defeated Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali earlier this month. He had won the match by one of his closest margins to date after the three judges scored the fight 96-93, 95-94, 95-94. It was the 32-year-old Beijing Olympic bronze medallist’s ninth successive win in his professional career.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Champion McGregor will take on undefeated Money Man Floyd Mayweather on August 26.

Edited by: Sylvester Tamang