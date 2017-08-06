Vijender Singh Ready to Return Championship Belt For Peace Between India And China

Vijender Singh also dedicated his victory towards peace and harmony between India and China

Vijender Singh did no harm to his reputation as a pro-boxer as he emerged victorious in his ninth bout to stay unbeaten. The Indian star boxer not only defended his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title but won WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title by defeating China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali.

However in a great gesture after the bout, Vijender offered to return the newly won title to his Chinese opponent to promote peace between India and China. “I will give this title back to Zulpikar. This is a message for peace, to tell their people on not coming to our border” said Vijender after the win.

"I want to give back this belt to Zulpikar. I hope for peace in the border and the message is about peace. That is most important," the Indian boxer added.

Vijender’s gesture comes in the backdrop of the Doklam stand-off between India and China. “I just want to tell China, please don’t come to our border. This is for peace,” said Vijender.

The Olympic bronze medalist later took to Twitter and dedicated his win towards peace between the two countries. “Want to dedicate this victory towards peace and harmony between India and China! Jai hind,” Vijender wrote.

Want to dedicate this victory towards peace and harmony between India and China! Jai hind pic.twitter.com/O7yt5AjypV — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 5, 2017





The contest between Indian and Chinese boxer was a closely fought one with judges naming Vijender as the winner by 96-93, 95-94, 95-94. Vijender staying true to sportsmanship was all praises for Zulpikar after the bout.

“The blows disturbed me. He (Maimaitiali) has been fantastic. His aggression was terrific,” Vijender said.

“I was under the impression that the Chinese would not last long, but he has left me surprised with the way he fought. I didn’t expect the fight to be such. I thought this would last for a maximum of 5-6 rounds. Hence I didn’t fight according to my strategies,” he added.