    Vijender Singh defeats Zulpikar Maimaitiali: 'Singh is king' go Twitterati after Indian pugilist's victory

    Here's how everyone reacted on Twitter after Vijender Singh's win over Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday.

    From cricketer Virender Sehwag to actor Amitabh Bachchan, India congratulated Vijender Singh after the star boxer's dual WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title wins.

    The 31-year-old Olympic bronze medallist grew in stature last night by outpunching China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to annex the retain the titles. Vijender won a thrilling 10-round bout by one of the closest unanimous decisions 96-93 95-94 95-94 to maintain his unbeaten streak at the professional boxing.

    Sehwag's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh congratulated the Beijing Games medallist.

    Manoj Tiwary also weighed in, congratulating Vijender on maintaining his unbeaten run after winning a "tough match".

    Cricketer Mohammad Kaif called it the "best match" of his pro-boxing career.

    Veteran actor Bachchan was pleased that the Indian won after a tough fight.

    Not to be left behind was yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

    Singer Mika Singh also put in his good words for the Haryana boxer via his tweet.

    Veteran actor Ajay Devgn also praised Vijender on his win against Maimaitiali.

    Comedian Kapil Sharma also tweeted with words of praise for the boxer.

    Actor Randeep Hooda also had words of praise for the former Olympic medallist.

    With inputs from PTI