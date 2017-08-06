Vijender Singh defeats Zulpikar Maimaitiali: 'Singh is king' go Twitterati after Indian pugilist's victory

Here's how everyone reacted on Twitter after Vijender Singh's win over Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday.

From cricketer Virender Sehwag to actor Amitabh Bachchan, India congratulated Vijender Singh after the star boxer's dual WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title wins.

The 31-year-old Olympic bronze medallist grew in stature last night by outpunching China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to annex the retain the titles. Vijender won a thrilling 10-round bout by one of the closest unanimous decisions 96-93 95-94 95-94 to maintain his unbeaten streak at the professional boxing.

Tough match this,but congrats @boxervijender .Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka#BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/6nlcX92MHM " Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017

Sehwag's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh congratulated the Beijing Games medallist.

Congratulations my brother @boxervijender!! Sabash shera #BattleGroundAsia. Keep rocking " Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2017

Manoj Tiwary also weighed in, congratulating Vijender on maintaining his unbeaten run after winning a "tough match".

Congratulations to @boxervijender for winning his bout against Zulpikar Maimaitiali. Tough match but the right result pic.twitter.com/SdFodvd1wa " Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) August 5, 2017

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif called it the "best match" of his pro-boxing career.

Congratulations @boxervijender on yet another victory. Looked like the best match of your pro-boxing career. Superbly done#BattleGroundAsia " Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2017

Veteran actor Bachchan was pleased that the Indian won after a tough fight.

T 2507 - ¤¥¤¤ ¤ - ¤ !! ¤­¤¾¤°¤¤ ¤¨¥ ¤¥¤¨ ¤¥ ¤¦¥ ¤®¤¾¤°¤¾ !! Vijendra beats China opponent to keep his title !! A slug fest but WE won ! Congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/qbd5n6HPdd " Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2017

Not to be left behind was yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/d7kwncuvgQ " Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) August 5, 2017

Singer Mika Singh also put in his good words for the Haryana boxer via his tweet.

Hearty Congratulations to the Pride of our Nation.. @boxervijender on his win.. . Singh is king:) " King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 6, 2017

Veteran actor Ajay Devgn also praised Vijender on his win against Maimaitiali.

Many Congratulations Vijender!! This is what we mean by "Made In India". https://t.co/yytlCFstze " Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 6, 2017

Comedian Kapil Sharma also tweeted with words of praise for the boxer.

Congratulations paji @boxervijender always proud of u .. keep shining :)) " KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 5, 2017

Actor Randeep Hooda also had words of praise for the former Olympic medallist.

With inputs from PTI