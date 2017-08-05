Vijender Singh Beats Zulipikaer Maimaitiali to Win Unified WTO Title

Singh is now officially the king of Asia with both WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight titles to his name.

Vijender Singh once again proved his supremacy in professional boxing. The Indian boxer beat Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China by unanimous decision to win his second title and his ninth consecutive bout on Saturday in the Battleground Asia event held in Mumbai.

Speaking after his win, Vijender said, “I didn’t expect this fight. I didn’t play my game and some of the attempts by him were unsporting.’

"I don't want this title because I don't want tension at the border (between India and China)", he added.





Known for his ability to knockout opponents, the Uighur boxer from China was undefeated in his previous nine professional bouts. He had won eight of those — several of them by knockouts — while one bout was undecided.

Both boxers were slightly tentative in an evenly matched opening round. Zulpikar tried to go on the offensive at the start of the second round but Vijender did well to negate his attacks. The Indian used his superior height to land several punches over the course of the round.

The next couple of rounds were evenly matched as well although the Chinese boxer found it hard to counter Vijender’s height advantage.

The Indian used his superior power and height to consistently chip away at his opponent and gradually wear him down.

Zulpikar tried very hard, but found it tough to deal with Vijender’s defence and counter-punches.

In his attempt to force the advantage, Zulpikar hit Vijender below the belt on a few occasions, one of which saw the contest being stopped for several seconds in the ninth round.

Zulpikar tried to force the pace in the final round in an attempt to regain lost ground, but Vijender managed to evade his attacks and hold on for the win.

It has been a good day for all Indian boxers at #BattlegroundAsia! JAI HIND! pic.twitter.com/Tpyuw6tE4R — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 5, 2017





Other Indians prosper too

Earlier in the evening, Indians did well in the undercard bouts as well with 2006 Commonwealth Games champion Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar, Asad Asif, Kuldeep Dhanda, Dharmender Grewal, Pardeep Kharera winning their respective fights.

Making his professional debut at the age of 36, Akhil Kumar defeated Ty Gilchrist by a technical knockout (TKO) in the Junior Welterweight category after the Australian was deemed unfit to contest further at the end of the second round.

Jitender, another debutant in the pro circle, also registered a TKO, thrashing Thanet Likhitkamporn of Thailand with a barrage of power-packed punches in the Lightweight category.

The Thai was unable to put up much of a fight which prompted the referee to stop the contest in the second round.

Kharera also registered a TKO, overpowering Wanphichit Siriphana of Thailand in a Welterweight category contest.

It was scheduled to be a six-round bout, but the 21-year-old Indian rained powerful blows on his opponent right from the opening bell and the Thai was forced to leave the ring with an injury after the second round.

World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Pacific Welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat held onto his title by defeating Allan Tanada of the Philippines in a tough 12-round contest.