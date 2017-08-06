Home
Mail
Search
News
Cricket
Movies
Lifestyle
Celebrity
Flickr
Mobile
Answers
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
News Home
Follow us
National
I-Day 2017
World
Finance
Cricket
Lifestyle
Sports
Videos
Autos
Vijender Singh beats China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali to win double WBO title
FP Sports
Firstpost
6 August 2017
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
View More
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
What to read next
Assam teacher posts obscene photos with minor students yet cops take no action
International Business Times
Neymar Transfer Shows How Broken the System is: FIFPro
News18
Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha hand Bengaluru their first defeat
India Newzstreet Media
I-T raids on Shivakumar: Rs 300 crore recovered in undisclosed income
India Today
IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt's unrivalled domination makes him GOAT of GOATs
Firstpost
Bolt loses his final 100m race, finishes third at the World Championships
India Newzstreet Media
I Want to Return the Belt For Indo-China Peace: Vijender Singh
The Quint
We wanted to obsess over Ranveer Singh’s new bike but we can’t take our eyes off his quirky shades – view HQ pics
Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma’s Girlfriend Has Almost Confirmed Sunil Grover’s Return On The Kapil Sharma Show
India.com
Colombo Test, Ind vs SL: Ashwin strikes twice after India pile up 622-9
Catch News
Vijender undefeated, decision keeps boxers reputation intact
India Newzstreet Media
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja’s Adorable Selfie Has Got Her Fans Talking – View Pic
India.com
Jacqueline Fernandez Says Anushka Sharma Is More OUTGOING Than SUSHEEL! Sidharth Malhotra Shuts Her Up!!
Spotboye
Cross-voting gave Venkaiah Naidu massive edge over Gopalkrishna Gandhi
India Today
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Where to Watch, Live Coverage
News18
My wife's taunts have stopped after National Award win: Akshay Kumar
Ani
Disgusting: Assamese teacher posts online 'obscene pictures' with his student
Catch News
Living in ‘extreme’ India – A view from the ‘other’ side
Yahoo India News
That awkward moment when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faces Abhishek Bachchan's ex, Karisma Kapoor
International Business Times
Here's Why Indian Railways is Removing One Toilet Each From 40,000 Coaches
News18
Dilip Kumar recovering, will remain in ICU for 3 days: Hospital
Ani
Worst dressed this week: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty and their not-so fashionable choices – View Pics
Bollywoodlife.com
Birthday girl Kajol Devgn and her jaw-dropping transformation into a style and beauty diva is totally unmissable!
Bollywoodlife.com