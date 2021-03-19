Vijender Singh 12-0: Indian Boxer's Unbeaten Streak

Vijender Singh Beniwal, popularly known as Vijender Singh needs no introduction in India. He is one of the most decorated middleweight champions to have ever donned boxing gloves in the country. He had an illustrious career in amateur boxing that saw him win a bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, a world championship bronze medal and three commonwealth medals, two of which were silvers among others for the country.

In June 2015, Singh turned to professional boxing thus, ruling himself out of the 2016 Olympics which would have been his fourth. He signed a multi-year agreement with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. Although a bit late to the pro-boxing circuit, his first pro-boxing match was against Britain’s Sonny Whiting in October 2015. Singh won the match by TKO and made a successful start to his new career.

As the Indian boxer looks to extend his unbeaten run in professional boxing when he takes on Russian Artysh Lopsan in the ‘Battle on Ship’ in Goa on Friday. We take a look at his enviable pro-fight match results:

1. Maiden pro-boxing match against Britain Sonny Whiting – October 10, 2015 at the Manchester Arena, England. Result won by TKO.

2. The same year in December he defeated another English boxer Dean Gillen. Singh knocked Gillen out in the very first round at the National Stadium in Dublin.

3. In his third pro boxing outing he faced Bulgaria’s Samet Hysuneinov and won by TKO in December 2015.

4. He won the following fourth match as he KO’d Hungary’s Alexander Horvath in the third round, in Liverpool.

5. The Olympic medalist won a fifth-round victory over Matiouze Royer of France. With this triumph he took his tally to a remarkable 5-0.

6. Singh solidified his stance at the top of the league with a 6-0 win over Poland’s Andrej Soldra in May 2016.

7. After performing stunningly in his weight class within a year, Singh in a historic fashion secured a 7-0 win over Australia’s Kerry Hope in India, 2016. With this he also won WBO Asia Pacific super-middleweight title.

Story continues

8. In an impressive title defense in front of his home fans, Singh won by TKO in round three. The victory took his numbers to an astounding 8-0 overall with seven of those wins coming by either KO or TKO.

9. Following the win, he overcame the bout billed as “Battleground Asia” (2017) when he defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali and took his professional record to 9-0.

10. In the next three bouts he won by impressive scores against Ghanian, Ernest Amuzu (2017), Mike Snider of USA (2019) and Ghana’s Charles Adamu (2019) to take his tally to an enviable 12-0.