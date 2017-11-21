Vijender to take on Fielding next year

London, Nov 21 (IANS) Indian pro boxing ace Vijender Singh will take on British and Commonwealth Super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding, who will defend his newly acquired title on March 30, 2018, it was announced on Tuesday.

Fielding won the belt on September 30 with a crushing victory over David Brophy in Liverpool and has been put straight in at the deep-end opposite the ex-amateur star, a bronze medal winner of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Vijender, 31, has raced to 9-0 as a pro, including a short stint with Frank Warren, on the back of a decorated career donning the Indian vest.

Fielding is far more experienced than WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight champion Vijender.

Out of a total 26 fights, Fielding has won 25 including 14 knockouts. The 30-year-old British boxer is a former WBA Inter-Continental super middleweight champion as well as a former WBA Commonwealth and English Super middleweight champion.

