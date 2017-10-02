Vijayan, Kerala BJP chief trade charges over RSS chief's remarks

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state BJP president Kummanem Rajasekheran on Monday indulged in a war of words in the wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's allegation that the Kerala government is helping anti-nationals.

The clash comes as BJP national President Amit Shah is to flag off a state-wide yatra by Rajasekheran at Payanur in Kannur district on Tuesday.

The yatra is to highlight the attack of the CPI-M on the BJP/RSS cadres and also against the increase in jehadi terrorism in Kerala.

Vijayan in a Facebook post asked the RSS supremo to come clean on what he means by saying that Kerala government is supporting anti-national forces for narrow political interests.

"I understand that Bhagwatji is speaking such utter nonsense because their outfit failed to poison the minds of Keralites for BJP's narrow political gains," said Vijayan.

Hitting back at Vijayan, Rajasekheran in a press release issued here said Vijayan was speaking like this out of guilt.

"What you failed to do was to act tough against anti-national forces; and what's wrong if a leader from outside Kerala points it out," said Rajasekheran.

In his Facebook post, Vijayan went on to point out that RSS got a foothold in many states by "spreading terrorism in the name of religion", making communally abrasive comments and by attacks on minorities, while the Left-led secular and democratic political practices in Kerala have strengthened people's confidence to resist all such attacks unleashed by the RSS.

"Dear Bhagwatji, you need not worry about Kerala and its people-friendly, secular-democratic government. We need no lessons from you or RSS. Let RSS concentrate on issues reported in media and social media regarding violence related to communal polarisation, cow vigilantism, atrocities against minorities, Dalits and women in various BJP ruled states.

"The Left Democratic Front government came to power with a mission of building a corruption-free, development-driven and secular new Kerala. Our government will deal strictly against any false propaganda by anyone whosoever, aiming to disturb the peaceful secular environment of Kerala," wrote Vijayan.

Rajasekheran went a step further and pointed out to Vijayan that it was the CPI-M party which gave the nod and sanction for forming a separate district - Malappuram (in 1969) to the Indian Union Muslim League, who was instrumental in dividing India.

"You have been playing the politics of appeasement that began then and it continues even in 2017. If one looks into the number of terrorists killed in Kashmir, one should not forget that there were many from Kerala and it took place even when power in Kerala alternated between the Left and the Congress.

"Also you should not forget that the Kerala assembly has passed unanimous resolutions favouring Abdul Nasir Maudany, who is currently implicated in terror related cases. A few years back a college professor's palm was chopped off and even the kidnapping of Fr Tom Uzhavannil, all have been the work of these anti-nationals," pointed out Rajasekheran.

BJP President Shah after flagging off the march on Tuesday, will on October 5 walk past the home of Vijayan in Kannur and that evening address a party rally at Tellichery - the home town of Vijayan.

CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday said that while the RSS/BJP has so far lost 185 of their cadres, they have lost 525 workers due to the violence unleashed by the BJP/RSS combine.

"What Shah should do is not just walk in Kannur, but go through all the streets of the state to know what the situation is," said Balakrishnan.

Here also Rajasekheran hit back by saying that the roads in Kannur have not been given exclusive rights to any one party.

--IANS

