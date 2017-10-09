Vijayan government sponsoring killings of BJP-RSS workers in Kerala: Rijiju

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the CPI-M government in Kerala of "sponsoring" the killings of BJP-RSS workers and said the BJP "will expose" the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

"The political killings in Kerala are sponsored by the CPI-M government," Rijiju said here while participating in the Jan Raksha Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"And we shall expose it," he said, reiterating what party chief Amit Shah had said on Sunday while kicking off the Jan Raksha Yatra in New Delhi, similar to the padyatra the BJP launched in Kerala on October 3.

Rijiju said "whatever the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) government is doing in society does not suit democracy".

Hundreds of BJP leaders and workers marched from Connaught Place to the CPI-M office in Gole Market area on Monday, like they did on Sunday.

The Delhi Police had to use water canons to disperse the protesting workers of the BJP.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Gen. V.K. Singh, who also participated in the Jan Raksha Yatra said "wherever there is a communist government they try to instil fear among the people by spreading violence".

"Shall we fear such killings?" he asked the BJP workers, who replied with a loud "No".

"We won't fear, we shall spread awareness against the communists," Singh said.

Shah on Sunday alleged the political killings were being carried out on the "orders" of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in order to "instil fear" among people and prevent the BJP from expanding in Kerala.

On October 3, Shah had started three day Jan Raksha Yatra from Kannur in Kerala, the home district of Vijayan.

