Vijayadashami: CM Yediyurappa meets Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji in Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on October 8 met Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji and offered prayers at 'Suturu Mutt' on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in Mysuru. Vijayadashami or Dussehra signifies the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. While in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Maa Durga's victory over the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. However, in north and central India the festival signifies the the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.