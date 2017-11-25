Vijay, Pujara put India in commanding position

Nagpur, Nov 25 (IANS) Indian top-order batsmen Murali Vijay and Murali Vijay continued to pile domination on Sri Lanka, posting 185/1 at Tea on Day 2 of the second Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium here on Saturday.

Vijay (106 not out) brought up his 10th Test ton, while Pujara (71 not out) scored his 18th half-century in the longest format of the game to help India trail by 20 runs when umpires called it an end to the second session.

The top-order Indian batsmen moulded a healthy unbeaten 178-run partnership for the second-wicket, leaving the Sri Lanka bowlers frustrated.

Resuming the play, the Saurashtra batsmen stood tall on the stumps sending the loose deliveries to the fence. His 183-ball innings was laced with nine boundaries.

The Tamil Nadu batsman, who marked his return in the Test cricket with a century looked to be the aggressor out of the two, occassionaly steeping out of the crease to sent the ball to the fence.

Vijay's 194-ball innings saw nine boundaries and one hit over the fence.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka bowlers were left in misery, failing to find the trick to clinch wickets on the second consecutive session of the day.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 205 vs India 185/1 (Vijay 106 not out, Pujara 71 not out, Gamage 1/33).

--IANS

sam/vm