Vijay Mallya extradition case: UK court accepts CBI's evidence, next hearing on July 11

In businessman Vijay Mallya extradition case, the United Kingdom's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday accepted all the evidence submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and fixed the next date of hearing as July 11. Businessman Vijay Mallya was also present during the case hearing. Mallya, is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. He is currently on a bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant by Scotland Yard in April 2017.