Vijay Mallya Cites PM Modi, Says Govt Recovered Money He Owed

Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Sunday, 31 March, cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interview to assert that the Centre has recovered more than what he owed the banks.

In a tweet, Mallya asserted the prime minister has “taken his name” and confirmed full recovery, and questioned why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons were “continuing their rhetoric.”

Saw PM Modi’s interview in which he takes my name and says that even though I owe Rs 9000 crores to Banks, his Govt has attached my assets worth Rs 14,000 https://t.co/PabfqYtncb the highest authority has confirmed full recovery. Why do BJP spokesmen continue their rhetoric? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2019

‘Suits BJP to Say I Ran Away’

He also slammed that BJP for saying that he ran away from the country, while ignoring the fact that he has been a United Kingdom resident since 1992.

I humbly submit that my assertion that I am a poster boy is fully vindicated by the PM’s own statement about me (by name)that his Govt has recovered more than what I allegedly owe the Banks. Fact that I have been a UK resident since 1992 ignored. Suits the BJP to say I ran away. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2019

Also Read: Sale of Vijay Mallya’s UBHL Shares Fetch Rs 1,008 Crore, Says ED

What Did PM Modi Say?

In an interview to interview to Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, PM Modi had claimed that his government recovered almost double the amount that Mallya owed to the banks.

“We brought in a law that enabled the Indian government to confiscate the property of fugitives in any part of the world. You must’ve seen in the case of Vijay Mallya. He owed banks Rs 9,000 crore but the government has confiscated his properties worth Rs 14,000 crore from across the world. Now, he is in trouble because we are taking double the amount,” said the PM Modi said, in an interview on 28 March.

Mallya had recently appealed against his extradition to India after fleeing from the country more than three years ago, in March 2016.

Also Read: Mallya Lashes Out at ‘Double Standards’ of PSUs After Jet Bailout

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsElection 2019: Rahul Gandhi Promises Special Status for Andhra . Read more on India by The Quint.