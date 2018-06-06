Will be vigilant on inflation, risks to growth: Urjit Patel

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday addressed a press conference in the national capital and said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2017-18 has been revised and estimated at 6.7% backed by an all time high production of food grains and horticulture, strengthening of industrial growth and resilient services sector activity. He added that the global economic activity and trade has continued to expand though there has easing of momentum, also inflation pressures have emerged in some key advanced and emerging economies.