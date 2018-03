Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Rajghat today. He earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties. President Quang arrived in the national capital on late Friday evening and is on a three-day visit to India. He will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.