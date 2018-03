Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the national capital today. President Quang arrived in the national capital on late Friday evening and is on a three-day visit to India. He will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The Vietnamese President is leading an 18-member delegation, including ministers, party leaders and businessmen.