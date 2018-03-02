Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang visits Mahabodhi Temple

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang visited the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Friday. The temple is one of the revered Buddhist sacred sites in the world. Quang is in India on a three-day-long visit to the country. During his visit, visiting President Quang will meet President Kovind and hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also have an interaction with prominent Indian business leaders. Quang is accompanied by a 18-member delegation, consisting of businessmen and artistes.