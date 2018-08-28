Vietnam Foreign Minister lauds political trust between India and Vietnam
Vietnam Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on Tuesday said that the frequent bilateral visits are the proof of political trust between India and Vietnam. He also emphasised to maintain the same mechanism in future. "We agree that defence and security cooperation continue to become very effective and strategic pillars in bilateral relations between two countries. Both sides welcome the frequent exchange of defence cooperation, we need to enhance and maintain this mechanism of cooperation." Vietnam Foreign Minister added.