Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' gets new release date

Good news for all the Vidyut Jammwal fans as they don't have to wait for long to catch the glimpse of their favourite actor as the release date of his film 'Commando 3' has been preponed. The film, which was earlier slated to release on September 20, will now hit the screens on September 6. The film directed by Aditya Datt will also star Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Film Critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the release date of the film and wrote, "New release date... Vidyut Jammwal... Commando 3, directed by Aditya Datt, will now release on 6 Sept 2019... Costars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah... Vipul Amrutlal Shah production... Reliance Entertainment presentation." The story of 'Commando 3' sequel revolves around Commando Karanveer Singh Dogran essayed by Vidyut, an International spy, who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bangkok. Meanwhile, Vidyut was last seen in 'Junglee,' which was helmed by 'The Mask' and 'The Scorpion King' fame director Chuck Russell.