Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Devaiah promote 'Commando 3' in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Vidyut Jammwal and Gulshan Devaiah were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Commando 3' in Mumbai on October 29. Vidyut is playing the role of Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra and Gulshan Devaiah is essaying the character of a terrorist who wants to incite civil war in India. The film also stars Adah Sharma in lead role and marks Bollywood debut of actress Angira Dhar. Vidyut was spotted wearing fashionable jacket with funky glasses, while Gulshan was seen wearing red sweatshirt with beige shorts. The film is set to hit theatres on November 29.