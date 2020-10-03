Vidyashilp School Runs on a Comprehensive Virtual Model Creating a Seamless Experience for Students and Teachers

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Vidyashilp School, the latest offering from the Vidyashilp Education Group, on Wednesday, announced that they have successfully transitioned to an end-to-end online model with the virtualization of their admission, administration, cultural and education functions. Launched in 2020 itself, the school has been at the forefront of adapting to change by starting classes for the very first time virtually, in June, without having ever run in a physical environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the normal lifestyle of people across the globe and rendered students unable to attend classes. It is essential for institutions to shift their base to virtual platforms as an alternative to face to face classes, to cater to the needs of all stages of education from pre-primary to higher education. This also necessitates an evolution of the working model of the school. In line with this, VSS has embraced virtualization in all aspects.

The school has adopted a Learning Management System to provide students access to educational videos, online props, lesson plans and extra curricular activities. The platform facilitates regular report submissions by students and helps teachers monitor their daily progress. The system also aids in creating a personalized learning plan and serves as a transparent and interactive space for parents, teachers and students. Additionally, to ensure student engagement, the curriculum is morphed to suit the online format and students are ushered in and brought out from lessons with breathing techniques, meditation, storytelling and other fun activities.

Upskilling and motivating teachers along with organising counselling sessions for parents and students are some of the important measures taken. Teachers have modified their pedagogical approach by introducing art, craft, experiments, debate and mini projects led by students, into their teaching methods. They have also been trained in applying new technologies into their lesson plans, teaching aids and classes.

'Initially, moving physical classes to Google meetings were merely a tactical response to the crisis. However, it is important to incorporate the applications of technology-based learning in our school systems in the long run, as we adapt to serve the 'new normal'. Our faculty and school leaders at VSS are working towards an accessible and sustainable schooling system, and our comprehensive online model is a big step in this direction,” said Dr. Kiran Pai, Director, Vidyashilp Education Group.

Nalini Ponnappa, Academic Head, Vidyashilp School said, “Translating collaborative learning, a core tenet of Vidyashilp School, to online classrooms was our primary focus. Encouraging students to mingle, discuss, debate and learn from their peers in addition to their teachers, ensures that the students build an understanding of working in a team at an early age. Through our online model, students are learning and working together despite the physical distance.” The school has also moved its administration and admission processes online. The admission process which typically includes orientation, meeting with the school management and application is now done using virtual mediums. Along with this, virtual events are organized for national holidays where students actively participate through speeches, art and other performances.

Vidyashilp School is the latest branch of schools from the Vidyashilp Education Group and has two campuses in Bagalur and JP Nagar. With a legacy of over 38 years and an international outlook, the school brings together best in class curriculum, teaching practices, sports and co-curricular infrastructure in one place.

