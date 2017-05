Actress Vidya Balan is set to dance to Sridevi's chartbuster "Hawa hawai" from the 1987 blockbuster "Mr. India" in the forthcoming film "Tumhari Sulu". For "Tumhari Sulu", produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, the iconic number is being recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, known for giving contemporary touch to 1990s hit songs like "Humma humma" and "Tamma tamma".