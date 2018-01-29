Vidit Santosh Gujrathi wins Tata Steel Challengers title

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) India's third highest ranked chess Grand Master Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, with a ELO rating of 2,718 won the Tata Steel Chess Challengers-2018 tournament at Netherlands with a tally of nine points out of 13 rounds.

Ranked 34th in the world, Gujrathi won the title on late Sunday night and reserved his seat in the Tata Steel Masters tournament to be held in the Netherlands in 2019.

The 23-year-old Gujrathi from Maharashtra signed peace treaty with Van Foreest Jorden on the last round to clinch the title.

Throughout the tournament, Gujrathi played solid chess to score with five wins and eight draws to remain unbeaten and finish first.

"Won the @tatasteelchess Challengers 2018! Looking forward to the Masters next year!:)," he tweeted post his win.

In the Masters section in the Netherlands, World Champion GM Magnus Carlsen won the title in the tie break with host country's GM Anish Giri. Both the GMs had a tally of 9 points at the end of 13th round.

Former World Champion and Indian GM Viswanathan Anand was placed fifth with eight points.

