Videocon Hi5 ties up with Flipkart as its exclusive online partner for sale

Videocon Hi5, the youthful brand engaged in Smartphone accessories tied up with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce market place, as its exclusive online partner for the sale of its Smartphone accessories. In the phase one of this tie up, Videocon Hi5 will offer fast moving accessories including Smartphone Power banks and Smartphone chargers on Flipkart, and subsequently add other products including Smartphone cables, headphones, Bluetooth speakers etc. As per an estimate, approx 1 million units of Power banks are sold every month, of which approx 50 percent is sold online. Among the products offered in the Power banks range are 6000 MaH Li-on Power banks, 10,000 MaH Li-on Power banks and 10,000 MaH Li-polymer power banks in metal body, available on vibrant colors including Black, Blue, White in Li-on category' and Rose Gold, Grey and Black in the Li-polymer category. The Smartphone chargers are available in 1 Amp and 2 Amp variants, and available in vibrant and youthful dual tone colors including White, Black, Yellow, Orange and Blue. The Power banks will be available on Flipkart for an attractive price range of Rs. 599 to 999 (incl GST), and chargers will be available for Rs. 229 for 1 Amp and Rs. 299 for 2Amp (incl GST). These products will be available on Flipkart from today onwards.