Why are you holding the post: SC slams Delhi Chief Secretary over air pollution
The Supreme Court on November 06 strongly criticised Chief Secretary for rising Air Pollution in Delhi. Justice Mishra asked Delhi Chief Secretary that if he cannot deal with the air pollution then why he is holding the post. The top court made an observation that construction activities were still going on in Delhi despite the temporary ban. Justice Mishra asked the Chief Secretary to take strict action against the violators.