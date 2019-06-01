WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai Idli vendor using toilet water to make chutney

A video of a Mumbai street food vendor was widely shared on social media, which shows him using tap water from Borivali Railway Station toilet to prepare food. In the video, the vendor who runs an Idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served with the Idli.

The Food and Drug Administration has launched an investigation. The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.