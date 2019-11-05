Watch: "Police commissioner kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho": Delhi cops raise slogans during protest

"Police commissioner kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho," Delhi cops boo their boss Amulya Patnaik during the protest outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) at ITO. They were protesting against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. Kiran Bedi is a retired Indian Police Service officer, social activist, former tennis player and politician, who is the current Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. She is the first woman to join the Indian Police Service.