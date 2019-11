An on-duty police officer was assaulted by protesting lawyers outside Saket District Court in New Delhi on Monday. The video of today's attack shows a policeman, sitting on a motorcycle, surrounded by lawyers. The cop is attacked by a lawyer who rams his elbow into the policeman's back and slaps him twice.T his comes two days after violent clashes between lawyers and cops at Tis Hazari court complex that left 28 people injured on Saturday.