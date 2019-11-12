Watch: Fireworks at Golden Temple on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Golden Temple was lit by beautiful fireworks on 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. His birthday was celebrated with full enthusiasm at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on November 12. Devotees in large number thronged the Gurudwara Harmandir Sahib to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary. On November 09, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.