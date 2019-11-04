Tis Hazari Court incident: SC lawyers protest at India Gate, demands enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act

Lawyers of Supreme Court on November 04 also raised their voices against the Delhi Police over attack on lawyers at Tis Hazari Court. Lawyers demanded enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act and arrest of police officials who were indulged in the scuffle. Scuffle broke out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 02. Several vehicles were set ablaze during the scuffle. Building has also been damaged in premises of Tis Hazari Court. A police van was also set on fire. According to police officials, scuffle between police and lawyers was over parking.