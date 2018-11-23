Sindhi activists protest in London against Chief Justice of Pakistan

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held a protest against the construction of large dams on Indus River in United Kingdom's London on November 23. The protestors belonged to different communities like Sindhis, Baloch and Kashmiris who came from all corners of UK. The protesters raised slogans against illegal, immoral construction of dams. Meanwhile, the protestors highlighted that Sindh is facing huge water crises and construction of any new dam can create crisis.