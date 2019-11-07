Shraddha, Varun, Janhvi and other celebs attend screening of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and several other Bollywood actors attended the special screening of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'Bala'. The film follows the story of Bala (Ayushmann), a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes with the situation. The film also narrates Bala's relationship with two women, played by Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release on November 8.