Shiv Sena is willing to form govt in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Governor

While addressing a press conference after meeting the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on November 11, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "We told the governor that we are willing to form the government. We asked him for at least two days time but we weren't given time. The claim (to form government) wasn't denied but the time was. We will continue to put in efforts to form government in the state." "Both parties (Congress-NCP) have been speaking to us and MLAs have been speaking to us. As talks are on, as 2nd largest party it was our right to come here," he added. "We have expressed our willingness to form government and we have asked for extension of 48 hours to fulfill our procedure," he further stated.