Shiv Sena thrash north Indians, they cannot hijack Ram Temple issue: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh slammed Shiv Sena for raising Ram Temple issue and said that how can they hijack the issue, they are the people who thrash north Indians and drive them out of Maharashtra. "Who don't even have the mentality to serve humanity, how will they serve lord Ram?", he said further. He was commenting on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya for discussing Ram Temple.